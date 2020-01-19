GRAY, Gilda (Jilda) Dora (NEE DeAnnuntis), - 91, of Somers Point, NJ and Tampa, FL passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, with her family by her side. Born and raised in Wildwood, NJ, Jill, which was her nickname and known as, was a life-long, devoted Catholic. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guido and Filomena DeAnnuntis and brothers, Joseph and Eugene both of NJ. She leaves behind her children, Donna (Gary) Cole of Tampa, Richard (Diane) Gray of NJ and FL and Russell (Linda) Gray of NJ; her nieces, nephews, and many other family, extended family and friends both in NJ and Florida. Jill enjoyed the beach and other outdoor activities, watching professional sports, cooking Italian dishes and socializing with her friends. She will always be remembered by her kind words, infectious smile and laugh and her selfless way she shared with so many. A memorial Mass will be conducted for family and friends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the Adams & Jennings Funeral Home Chapel, 6900 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33604. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the local chapters of the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Foundation in Jill's memory. A private interment will be at a later date in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204. She will be sadly missed by us all. "When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind." - Anonymous. Links and more information can be found at www.adams-jennings.com
Most Popular
-
Bronx man charged in kidnapping, raping and trafficking Atlantic City woman
-
Missing Egg Harbor City man found dead; police looking for car
-
Atlantic City mayor's goals for 2020 include tearing down Trump Plaza
-
Philadelphia man dies in Vineland plant accident
-
‘The worst kept secret:’ Local speakeasies stand 100 years after prohibition
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.