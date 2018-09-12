Gray, John Grant , - 76, of Barnegat, who everyone knew as Buzzy, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at his home. Buzzy was born in Lakewood and was formerly of Ship Bottom before moving to Barnegat in 1946. Buzzy worked for the New Jersey Department of Transportation as an engineer for 35 years before retiring in 1999. Buzzy was predeceased by his brother Gary Gray in 1997. He is survived by his two sons John and Michael, and his sister Peggy Gray Carson. He is also survived by many loving friends and family. He enjoyed racing his car "Ol'Rivers" at Atco Dragway, racing his World Championship Speed Garvey "Donna" with his beloved brother Gary. Later, he enjoyed sailing his sailboat on the Barnegat Bay, always finding a race at a little slower speed. He also enjoyed racing his sailboat in the 5 B's club with close friends George, Alex, John and Dave among others and riding his bike on the Barnegat Branch Trail. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 10 until time of service at 11am at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 S. Main Street, Barnegat. Interment of Cremated Remains will take place after the service at Barnegat Memorial Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Lefty's Tavern. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Buzzy's honor to the Barnegat Historical Society.
