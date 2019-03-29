Gray, Josephine "Josie" (nee Johnson), - 70, lifelong resident of Cape May, transitioned into eternal life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Josie graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1967. She was a dedicated and hard worker for over 30 years at the Stockton Inn in Cape May. Josie enjoyed many things in her life; studying her Bible, gardening and decorating her yard, riding her bike ("Betsy"), cooking, shopping and many terrific moments with her family. She is forever loved and remembered for her smile, gentle and polite mannerism, generosity and willingness to always help in whatever way she possibly could. She is predeceased by her mother, Ruth P. White; brother, Thomas E. Kinard; her father, Walter L. White and her niece, Anita D. Calhoun. Josie is dearly missed by her loving family which includes her seven children, Charles R. Johnson, Darren S. Johnson, Robert O. Norris, Clarence "Joey" Norris, Anttoin "Tony" Norris; Antoinette "Net Net" Norris and Thomas "JoJo" Davis; sister, Rosetta J. Bethea; brother, Charles H. Johnson; 15 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Josie's homegoing and life celebration ceremony will be held on Saturday (April 6th) at 11am in the Macedonia Baptist Church, corner of Lafayette & Franklin Sts., Cape May where there will be a viewing from 9:00am until 10:45am. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cem., Lower Twp. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
