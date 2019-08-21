Gray, Waverly Maeve, - graced this world with 29 hours and 36 minutes of life. She passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on August 17th, 2019. The beloved daughter of Emily and James Gray from Somers Point, NJ. She was born on August 16th, 2019 at 2:15 pm and entered her heavenly Father's kingdom on August 17th, 2019 at 7:51 pm. Waverly was born weighing 4 lbs and 14 Oz and 14.25 inches long. She was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta type II at 17 weeks gestation. Her mom and dad decided to cherish every second of the pregnancy despite the diagnosis. Although this journey was hard on her parents, she opened up a world of love that was never known before. She was loved by so, so many. She lived a brief but beautiful life; only knowing love, comfort and peace. She was surrounded by so much love during her time on this Earth. Waverly is survived by her parents, Emily and James Gray; loving big brother, Maverick Gray; two puppy brothers, Loki and Thor; maternal grandparents Maureen and Kenneth Moore; paternal grandparents Frances and James Gray; three Aunts, Sarah Moore, Melissa Moore and Theresa Gray; Great-Grandparents Mary and Stephen Steelman, Frances Murphy, and Patricia and William Moore; and a host of extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Waverly's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Bernadette's Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass. Final commendation and Farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation at www.oif.org. To leave condolences or pay respects please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Most Popular
-
Philadelphia mayor's daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman
-
Galloway's Goodfellows restaurant closes
-
Hard Rock, Ocean find footing after one year in Atlantic City
-
Video vigilante talks about setting up sex offender in Atlantic City
-
Stafford Township woman first to be sentenced in prescription fraud case
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.