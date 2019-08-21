Gray, Waverly Maeve, - graced this world with 29 hours and 36 minutes of life. She passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on August 17th, 2019. The beloved daughter of Emily and James Gray from Somers Point, NJ. She was born on August 16th, 2019 at 2:15 pm and entered her heavenly Father's kingdom on August 17th, 2019 at 7:51 pm. Waverly was born weighing 4 lbs and 14 Oz and 14.25 inches long. She was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta type II at 17 weeks gestation. Her mom and dad decided to cherish every second of the pregnancy despite the diagnosis. Although this journey was hard on her parents, she opened up a world of love that was never known before. She was loved by so, so many. She lived a brief but beautiful life; only knowing love, comfort and peace. She was surrounded by so much love during her time on this Earth. Waverly is survived by her parents, Emily and James Gray; loving big brother, Maverick Gray; two puppy brothers, Loki and Thor; maternal grandparents Maureen and Kenneth Moore; paternal grandparents Frances and James Gray; three Aunts, Sarah Moore, Melissa Moore and Theresa Gray; Great-Grandparents Mary and Stephen Steelman, Frances Murphy, and Patricia and William Moore; and a host of extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Waverly's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Bernadette's Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass. Final commendation and Farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation at www.oif.org. To leave condolences or pay respects please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

