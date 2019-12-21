Greben, Jean S., - 78, of Lehigh Acres, Florida passed away on Monday, December 16th at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres. Born in Allentown PA Jean resided in Brigantine and worked as a Live Source Operator for Verizon and Promotions Manager at Ballys Park Place. She is survived by Dennis, her husband of 37 years, daughter Michelle, grandsons Evan and Levi of Brigantine, brother Frank and sister Janet both of Bethlehem, PA.
