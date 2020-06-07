Grech, Neill R., - 67, of Ocean View, passed away on June 2, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from LaSalle College High School and Temple University before moving to Cape May County 43 years ago. Neill enjoyed sports, especially soccer, and spent many hours coaching his children's teams. He liked living near the water and being outdoors,and participated in canoe races and ocean swims. And next to sharing time with his family, Neill loved hanging with his dogs. Neill is survived by his wife, Kristen, his children Rhyan Grech, Trevor Grech and Brynn Sissman (Sean), his grandchildren Samantha and Joshua, his brother Larry Grech (Dawn), his sisters Christine Carobine (Herb) and Susan Sheehan, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View, or the Humane Society of Ocean City. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

