Green, Brian Andrew, Sr., - 44, passed away January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Public viewing will be from 2-4 PM and services begin at 4 PM. For complete obituary and condolences go to www.boakesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Green, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

