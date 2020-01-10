Green, Brian Andrew, Sr., - 44, passed away January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Public viewing will be from 2-4 PM and services begin at 4 PM. For complete obituary and condolences go to www.boakesfuneralhome.com
