Green, Charles Merrick, Jr., - 88, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019. Born at home in Clayton, NJ to Charles Merrick and Elsie Jane (nee Debring) Green. The youngest of three, he was the baby brother to two older sisters, Jane and Helen. Charles is predeceased by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth "Betty" Reamer of Pitman, NJ. He is survived by his daughter Betty Sue Adams (William) and granddaughter Merrick Elizabeth. Charles lived on Maple Street for 20 years before retiring from DuPont to his home on Silver Lake in Clayton. He was an avid hunter and member of the Clayton Baptist Church and later the Trinity Bible Church in Glassboro. A loving father and husband, Charles was a man of strong faith and will be celebrating this Christmas with his wife and our Lord. We will miss you PopPop!! Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville, NJ 08246. For those who so desire, contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or via SamaritansPurse.org. The family respectfully requests those wishing to send flowers to send poinsettias. Read more about Charles and sign the guest book or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
