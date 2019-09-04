Green, Christopher John, - 22, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident here. He was a mechanic at Kindle Ford. He was a member of Honey Brook Bible Fellowship Church in Egg Harbor Township. He loved his dirt bikes, quads, and motorcycles and spending time with his Whitesboro Bike Life Crew. Chris is survived by his children, Ayden Leon Green and Briella Lynn Green; his mother, Susan "Beth" Green; his father, John Green; the mother of his children, Ashley Smith; his grandparents, Kim and Marybeth James and Ezel Green; his great grandmother, Marie James; his siblings, Kendra Green, Jonathan Green, Eric Green, Caitlynn Green, Aaron Green, Olivia Green, and Mya Green; and his aunts and uncles, David (Debbie) James, Danny (Monique) James, Robin (Robert) Leidy, Kenneth Green, Meretha Green, and Kerry (Ed) Hughes. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Green and his best friend, Ly'Nell Matthews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Electrical/ Plumbing/ Carpentry Repairs/ Construction/ Remodeling Indoor/ Outdoor/ Lighting Kitchens/
Electrical/ Plumbing/ Carpentry Repairs/ Construction/ Remodeling Indoor/ Outdoor/ Lighting …
INTERIOR/EXTERIOR BENJAMIN MOORE PAINTING Competitive Pricing. Power Washing Available. Call…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.