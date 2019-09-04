Green, Christopher John, - 22, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident here. He was a mechanic at Kindle Ford. He was a member of Honey Brook Bible Fellowship Church in Egg Harbor Township. He loved his dirt bikes, quads, and motorcycles and spending time with his Whitesboro Bike Life Crew. Chris is survived by his children, Ayden Leon Green and Briella Lynn Green; his mother, Susan "Beth" Green; his father, John Green; the mother of his children, Ashley Smith; his grandparents, Kim and Marybeth James and Ezel Green; his great grandmother, Marie James; his siblings, Kendra Green, Jonathan Green, Eric Green, Caitlynn Green, Aaron Green, Olivia Green, and Mya Green; and his aunts and uncles, David (Debbie) James, Danny (Monique) James, Robin (Robert) Leidy, Kenneth Green, Meretha Green, and Kerry (Ed) Hughes. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Green and his best friend, Ly'Nell Matthews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries