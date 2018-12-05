Green Jr., Thomas Joseph, - of Stuart, Florida formerly of Surf City, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, November 25th, his family by his side, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by Theresa, his loving wife of 65 years and five of their six children. Tom is predeceased by his daughter, Frances Waters. He was a graduate of Burlington City High School in Burlington, NJ and Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. He was an accomplished basketball player in high school and college. Tom and Theresa enjoyed many enjoyable years as members of the Surf City Yacht Club where he served as Commodore in 1991. Tom and Theresa were members of the St. Francis Church where Tom served as an usher for over 30 years. Burial services will be held on Wednesday, December 12th at St. Francis Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd, Brant Beach, NJ. Family visitation begins at 10:00am with the funeral service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 / donations@michaeljfox.org He is survived by his Loving wife of 65 years, Theresa, and five of their six children, Thomas 3rd, Nancy Althouse, Kathryn Whealen, Mary Jane Green, Colleen Pancheri.
