GREEN SANDERLIN, LILLIAN R., - 68, of ATLANTIC CITY, Passed peacefully at Atlantic City Medical Center. She worked at Atlantic City Housing Authority for 23 years. She is survived by: her husband, Donald E. Sanderlin; her Son, James A. Green, Sr. (Alberta); her Grandchildren, James Jr. and Aleya Green; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services of Love will be held on Saturday~ September 22nd, 2018 at 11:00AM at Second Baptist Church, located at 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing will be held from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. at (609) 344-1131.
