Green, Stanley Maurice "Reese", - was born in Atlantic City NJ to the late Alethia Fowler Green and the late Samuel Rollins Green Sr. He departed this life on Thursday, August 2 , 2018 at his home in Pleasantville NJ surrounded by his family. Mr Green lived his entire life in Atlantic City where he attended Atlantic City Public Schools , he was also a crewman in the United States Navy. He was employed with the Atlantic City Public Works Department for thirty-eight years. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over thirty years . His is preceded in death by his wife Rachel M. Green , his brothers Samuel Rollins Green Jr , Rev. Lawrence Green and his sister Barbara A Green Bing . Mr Green leaves behind three sons : Henry Jackson (Donna) of Egg Harbor Township , Marty Jackson (Yvette) and Maurice "Abdul" Green Jr (Avis) of Atlantic City NJ , his daughters : Monique Green , Annette Watson (Lionel)and Danielle Green of Pleasantville NJ, Juanita Edmonds of all Texarkana, Texas , Maria Manigault of Atlantic City NJ and Barbara White of Jacksonville , Florida. He has thirty-one grandkids, forty great grandkids , he has two Special Nieces Michele Bing- Jamison and Tonya Green a Special friend Barbara Spellman and his nephew Tony Green. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 14th at 11am,at New Shiloh Baptist Church 701 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic New Jersey Under the direction of Mikals funeral home. The burial will be held at Pleasantville cemetery, then proceed back to New Shiloh for the repast.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.