Greene, Agnes Lenora (nee Sammons), - 89, of Toms River, transitioned on April 23, 2020, at Hampton Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River, NJ. She was a victim of Covid-19. Agnes, also known by friends as Aggie and family as Ash, was born to the late Mabel (nee Bailey) and John Raymond Sammons, Sr. on September 5, 1930, in Fairfield Township, NJ and was stepdaughter of the late Thomas E. Carney. She was a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Tribe. Agnes was an avid angler and crabber despite a deep fear of water from a near-drowning experience in her youth. As a youngster, she was known for her tap dancing and, late in life, wowed facility staff and fellow residents with her rhythmic moves and love of music even when wheelchair bound. Now she is dancing with the angels. For many years, she lived in Bridgeton's Second Ward on Pine Street and Morris Avenue before moving to Fairfield Township around 1970. Agnes was a 1948 graduate of Bridgeton High School, who, despite her limited level of formal learning, understood the value of higher education and determined that her only child would go much farther than she did and was there for him every step of the way. Agnes worked at Pritchard Canning Company, Quality Cleaners, and for many years she was a department head and buyer at Rovner's Department Store in Bridgeton and Millville, NJ, and Christiana, DE. After that, she partnered with her late husband Oscar D. Greene at their auto repair shop on East Commerce St. She also served part time as a cafeteria monitor at Cumberland Regional High School and as a poll worker in Gouldtown. Agnes was a member of Trinity AME Church, Gouldtown and devoted missionary there, honored for her dedicated and tireless service to the sick and shut in until Alzheimer's made her one of them. In fact, all who knew her can attest that she cared more for others than she did for herself whether they be family, friend, or stranger. She is remembered by many for her elegance, kindness, and gentleness, but Agnes was also a fierce fighter against injustice and did not hesitate to call out those who wronged the less fortunate or powerful among us. Thus we should take solace in knowing that all her worldly battles, trials, tribulations, and burdens have been lifted as she finds much deserved peace in the afterlife. Agnes is survived by her son Jeffrey T. Sammons and daughter-in-law Mariam N. Sammons of Monmouth Beach, NJ, grandson and joy of her later life Adam N. Sammons of Brooklyn, NY, and beloved sister-in-law Miyako "Terri" Sammons of Willingboro, NJ. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by sister Dorothy Tudos (nee Sammons), brothers John Raymond Sammons, Jr. and Edward Sammons, and best friend and companion Sylvester Wright. In lieu of flowers and/or personal gifts to the family, please consider donating to Trinity AME Church, 1107 Bridgeton-Millville Pike, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Please enter "In Memory of Agnes L. Greene" on the memo line of checks. The prayers, cards, visits, gifts, and well wishes from church members always lifted her spirits, and she is eternally grateful. Interment will take place in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
