Greene, Barbara "Yvonne", - 83, of Pleasantville, NJ, was called home by her Heavenly Father on March 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Anthony Price (Doreen). Grandchildren, Sherese Price (Ray), Anthony Price Jr. and Vaughn Price. Great-grandchildren, Jamal, Tyree, Jahzier, Sarai, & Janiya. Barbara is survived by her three sisters, Roberta Ross, Kathleen Tasco, & Virginia McBride, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on March 26, 2019, at May Funeral Home, 335 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081. Arrangements entrusted to May Funeral Home where condolences may be left at www.mayfuneralhomes.com
