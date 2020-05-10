Greene, Edward Francis , - 68, of Somers Place, Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Shore Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus. Born November 20, 1951, in Queens Village, NY, he lived in Glen Oaks, NY, graduated from Queens College and worked in acquisitions for the Veterans Administration, and the New York City Health and Hospital Corporation, until retiring in 2005. Eddie overcame many illnesses with determined perseverance and enormous strength, never complaining. Our warrior. He was a faithful Mets Fan. Everyone who met or took care of Ed through the years came to love his gentle and sweet nature. Survivors include sisters Maryann (Anthony Eger) and Patricia (Alfredo Ramos), sister-in-law, Lori Greene, nephews, Gregory (Jane), Christopher (Petra), Kevin (Vivienne), Paul (Kelli), Philip (Karli), Patrick, nieces, Elizabeth and Alison and 4 great grand-nieces and nephews and his adoring dog, Peanut. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Edward, and brothers James and John Greene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shore Memorial Hospital, COVID-19 unit. Interment was held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
ADCOCK, NATHAN J.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.