Greene, Edward Francis , - 68, of Somers Place, Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Shore Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus. Born November 20, 1951, in Queens Village, NY, he lived in Glen Oaks, NY, graduated from Queens College and worked in acquisitions for the Veterans Administration, and the New York City Health and Hospital Corporation, until retiring in 2005. Eddie overcame many illnesses with determined perseverance and enormous strength, never complaining. Our warrior. He was a faithful Mets Fan. Everyone who met or took care of Ed through the years came to love his gentle and sweet nature. Survivors include sisters Maryann (Anthony Eger) and Patricia (Alfredo Ramos), sister-in-law, Lori Greene, nephews, Gregory (Jane), Christopher (Petra), Kevin (Vivienne), Paul (Kelli), Philip (Karli), Patrick, nieces, Elizabeth and Alison and 4 great grand-nieces and nephews and his adoring dog, Peanut. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Edward, and brothers James and John Greene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shore Memorial Hospital, COVID-19 unit. Interment was held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries