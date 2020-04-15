Greenetz, Flora (nee Krassenstein), - passed peacefully away on April 4, 2020. Flora was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude and Harry. She was married to Harry Greenetz for 44 yrs. Survived by her daughter, Bonnie; and son David. Grandmother to Michaelah, Jared, Isaac and Joseph. She became a great-grandmother to Emmanuelle, Sawyer, Simone, Holden and Harlan. From becoming a majorette at Atlantic City High School, to being active in Ort and Hadassa, enjoying the country club life style, traveling the world, having good friends, Flora definitely had a great ride. Always a quick wit and armed with a song, Flora shared many laughs and good times with the people she encountered along the way. She will be missed by all who knew her. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." Donations may be to a charitable organization of your choice. Services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

