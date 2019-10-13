Greenland, Helen M., - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born in North Wildwood to the late John and Elizabeth Shevlin and was one of the few Margaret Mace babies. Helen worked for many years at Marine Bank in Wildwood, and later for the Unemployment Office, also in Wildwood. She attended Lighthouse Church and was a member of the Order Of The Easter Star #118. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Paul D. Greenland, Sr. in 2011. Helen is survived by her children: David (Monica) Greenland, George (Susan) Greenland, and Sandy Daniels; grandchildren David III (Cathy), Jennifer (Matthew), Jillian (Matthew), Bill (Sarah), Peter, and Corey; great-grandchildren Emily, Drew, Lawson, Vivian, Cameron and Sawyer. Helen was one of 15 and is also survived by her brothers Henny and Jim Shevlin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Being part of a large family, every relative knew that Aunt Helen's door was always open to anyone in need. She was a caregiver to many and passionate about family. Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 15 from 6 - 8 pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A viewing will continue on Wednesday from 10 - 11 am. Service will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to Love of Linda Cancer Trust, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 and Lighthouse Church, 1248 Rt. 9 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
