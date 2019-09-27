Greenspun, Phil, - of Northfield, passed away on Thursday, September 26th. Phil was born in 1938 in the Logan section of Philadelphia to Albert and Ida Greenspun, the youngest of two boys. While he and his big brother, Ted, were 10 years apart, they were close as siblings, and Ted inspired Phil's lifelong love of photography. He graduated from the prestigious Central HIgh School student, then Temple University. He was an officer in the US Army for 2 years after college, stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey CA. He was a reservist for 8 more years, attaining the status of Captain, before being honorably discharged. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Marlene Cohen. Theirs was a 40 year marriage, until Marlene passed in 2000. In 2002, he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke that left him in a coma for 7 months. Even though he lost many of his memories, his ability to share his love of life, friends, and family intensified. "Every day is a blessing." he would say. The memories he held onto were of the people he cared for the most. His rehabilitation was slow, but Linda Corbman stayed by him. They married in 2003. Phil served as President and Chairman of the Board of Temple Beth El in Margate, NJ. He was a dedicated member of AVODA, and active with the Jewish War Veterans. A true "mensch," Phil could always be counted on to be the "tenth" at a minyan, to provide a ride or a meal to a fellow congregant in need, or to read to the children at the JCC. He would wake up early to go running on the boardwalk, and completed 2 marathons. His passion was photography. He loved landscapes, and during his recovery, published 2 photo books. Phil is survived by his sons, David of Northfield, Robert of Seattle, Washington, four grandchildren, Alexander, Hope, Marlit and Reuben, daughters-in-law, Susan Wallace and Jillian Tacher, stepdaughter Molly Vigneri, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Irene and Jerry Richman, and countless nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Ida, his brother and sister-in-law Ted and Reba, and his wife Marlene Cohen Greenspun. We are so grateful for the life of Phil Greenspun, who taught us that "every day is a blessing." Synagogue services will take place at 12 noon today, Friday, September 27, at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ. Interment will be private at the discretion of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to AVODA, P.O. Box 3120, Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
