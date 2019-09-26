Greenwood, Lorraine T. (nee Pelle), - 77, of Ocean View, On September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Devoted mother of Michael J., Sr. (Shirley) and Lisa Strippoli (Robert Belins). Loving grandmother of Michael, Jr. and Samuel. Dear sister of Katherine DelVecchio and Margaret Abbott. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday 10:00-11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to Beacon Animal Shelter, 701 Butter Rd., Ocean View, NJ 08230. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ww.egizifuneral.com "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
