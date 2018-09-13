Gregg, Scott F., - 36, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away September 9 2018. Scott is survived by his son Scott B. Gregg II; his parents Scott B. and Donna Gregg; his maternal grandparents along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and beautiful smile. A celebration of Scotty's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 15, 2018 at the Lighthouse Church located at 1248 U.S Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anglesea Irish Society (Childrens Christmas Fund), 3005 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260. This was something Scott was involved in and it was very close to his heart. Burial will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.