Gregovszki, Kamilla K., - 60, of Brigantine, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 14th, in Atlantic Care Hospital, surrounded by family and friends after a 4-month battle with sepsis. She was born to the late Klara and John Gregovszki in Linz, Austria, on June 19, 1958, and soon after moved to the United States. She attended St. Phillips the Apostle School in Brigantine and was a graduate of the first class to complete the entire 8 years. She started her career at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, before fulfilling her lifelong dream of living and working in Budapest, Hungary. After 15 years, Kamille returned home to Brigantine to help care for father. Kamille was a waitress at the Pirates Den for 15 years and considered her customers and coworkers to be her extended family. She loved to travel through Europe, enjoyed relaxing on the beaches of Brigantine with a great novel, and challenging the slot machines at the Golden Nugget. Kamille is survived by her beloved siblings, Dora, Krissy and John Gregovszki and her favorite "brother-in-law" Jimmy Kowalewski. She also leaves behind many relatives and friends in Hungary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one's choice. Visitation will be held at St. Thomas Church, Brigantine, NJ, on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 9:30am and will be followed by an 11:00am mass. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, where condolences may be left at www.keatesplum.com.
