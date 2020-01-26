Greifzu, Mary L., - 73, of Swainton, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to the late Horace L. and Mary E. Monaghan Hankins, she is survived by her brother, Joseph (Elaine) Hankins; her nephew, Andrew; and her niece, Emily. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Greifzu. Services will be private for the family. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Crest Haven Nursing Home, 12 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
