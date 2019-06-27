GRIBBIN, CATENA "Kay" (nee Borzellino), - 100, of Ventnor Heights, passed away on June 23, 2019, at the home of her daughter where she resided. Kay was born at home on November 28, 1918, on Mississippi Ave., raised in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and was extremely proud of her Italian heritage. She worked as a manicurist, seamstress and as a movie cashier at the Shore, Center and Beach theaters in Atlantic City, the Steeplechase Pier and the world-famous Steel Pier. She retired as a Caesars casino cashier. Kay attended Brighton Ave. School, Central Junior High, Atlantic City High School and graduated from Girls' Vocational School with a certificate in Cosmetology. Kay enjoyed following fashion styles and the latest cosmetics and kept her hair bright red, even at 100 years old, and her nails polished with sparkles. She watched QVC, or as she called it 'the shopping channel' and the cooking shows on tv, although she admittedly was not a good cook. She celebrated her 100th birthday at Borgata Casino and, true to her love of flash and bling, she treated herself to a glitzy handbag with her birthday money. Kay loved, loved, loved her children and their families, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Louise Borzellino, her husband Frank in 1985, and her son Robert in 2018. She is survived and dearly missed by her daughter Kathie (Ben) Mora of Ventnor Heights, grandson Brian (Judy) Mora and their children, Greyson and Sterling, of Cooper City, Florida, grandson Michael Mora of Egg Harbor Township, daughter-in-law Pierrette Gribbin and grandson Danny Gribbin of Ventnor Heights and her cousin Jean Thompson of Ventnor Heights. Kay was especially comforted by the care provided by her grandson Michael and entertained by his dog Scout. Terri Courtney, her 'other daughter', and as Kay referred to her as 'My Terri', assisted the family in the loving care for Kay. Kay's long-time caretaker, Mel, always seemed to know exactly what Kay needed; the family appreciates the assistance and care provided by caretakers Marie, Ana and Catrina and the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice services. Special recognition to Dr. Edward Infantolino for more than 30 years of friendship and medical guidance, to Dr. Mark Twardzik for his gentle care, to Dr. Stephen Kornberg and Fana who treated her so tenderly, to Dr. Clodualdo Orquiza for his care of Kay and his surprise celebration for her 100th birthday and to Dr. Jacqueline Rounds for her incredible insight and genuine care. Private memorial services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, P O Box 159, 575 Woodland Ave., Madison, NJ 07940 (sthuberts.org) or to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 (awanj.org) or the preferred organization of one's choice. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
