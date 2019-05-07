Griesbach, Karen, - 71, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born in Allentown, PA and has been a Cape May area resident for 40 years. She was a graduate of Susquehanna University of Selinsgrove, PA and was a Music Teacher at Cape May Elementary School and at Wildwood Crest Elementary School. Music was her "life". Karen is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert (Bob) Griesbach and her brother John (Karene) Frantz. She was preceded in death by her father John W Frantz and her mother Betty (nee Bittner) Frantz. There will be a funeral service at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204; where family and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will be private. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
