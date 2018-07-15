Griesmann, Rev. Canon Donald A. Esq., - 85, of Grand Island, NY, , entered into rest December 27, 2017 in Amherst, NY. He is the beloved husband of Barbara (Hall) Griesmann; cherished father of Laura (Patrick) McAllister Cox, Leah Griesmann, Benjamin Griesmann and Katherine (Charles) Wilkes; grandfather of Jillian McAllister, Ethan Cox, and Abel Wilkes; brother-in-law of Patricia Hall and Robert (Wendy) Hall. Born in Washington, DC, and raised in Atlantic City and Wildwood, NJ, Don devoted his life to advocating for those who were struck by injustice. A Memorial Service to celebrate Don's life will be held on Wednesday, July 25, from 2 to 5 pm at the Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th Street, Ocean City, NJ.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.