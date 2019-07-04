Griffin, Charles, - 72, of Buena Township, passed away on June 30, 2019. A New York, NY native, he was a longtime resident of Atlantic and Cumberland counties. He is survived by his son Charles (Annie) Griffin and their three children Eli, Ava and Bodhi; daughter Jessica Griffin, and his children's mother Margaret Griffin. Charles was a Veteran, a passionate teacher and player of chess, softball and pool; starting and coaching various leagues in said fields, yielding great success due to his passion. In his younger years he was a champion boxer and runner. He was an excellent salesman fueled by his unique ability to light up a room. He will be gravely missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him, especially his children. A viewing will be held from 9:30am - 10:30am on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe; a funeral mass will immediately follow at 11am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 20 Pennsylvania Ave, Woodbine. Burial will be held following mass at St. Bernard's Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
