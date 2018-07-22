GRIFFIN, GREGORY VAN, - 63, of ATLANTIC CITY, Passed away on July 12, 2018. A lifelong resident of Atlantic City, he attended the public schools, graduating in the class of 1973. A slot attendant employed at Harrah's and most recently, Tropicanauntil illness forced him into retirement. Gregory will be remembered as a quiet, kind and caring son, brother and friend; always willing to help anyone. He was a devoted son to his mother. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his mother and stepfather, Gloria M. (Griffin) and Joseph E. Paxton of Atlantic City, NJ; his sister, Jacqueline Paxton and his niece, Alaysia Manley of Atlantic City, NJ; his uncles, James C. Griffin, Sr. (Carol) of Temple Hills, MD, Michael D. Griffin, Sr. (Clydie) of Pleasantville, NJ and John Paxton, Sr. (Eddie Mae) of Sicklerville, NJ; his aunt, Joyce Goodman of Brooklyn, NY; his good friends, Yvette Goins and Phyliss Isaac and a host of loving family and friends. Services were private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. (609) 344-1131.

