Griffin, Rev. Herman Harrison, - 74, of Pleasantville, N.J gained his wings on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Griffin was born in Gainesville, FL and relocated to NJ. He served in the U.S.Army Air National Guard and upon graduating from high school; he worked at Smithville Inn and later for the City of Atlantic City until his retirement. Rev. Griffin served various churches and was lastly a member of St. Paul AME Church. Rev Griffin treasured being with his family and cooking. He is predeceased by his son, Herman H. Griffin, Jr. (Munir) and his parents. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Nellie; children, Hilliard Booker (Erica), Melanie Griffin, Michelle Miller and Kara Martire (Domenick); siblings, James Griffin(Marie), Marcus Kelly Jr. (Sandra), Blondell Daniels(Larry), Velora Kelly, Margarett Kelly(Israel)and Marilyn Gassett(Eric); brother- in- law, Jessie Wright(Sharon); sister-in-law's, Julia Wright, Rosalind Vice and Kathleen Torres; special friend, Dennis Jones; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 godchildren and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place 11 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St Paul AME Church, 1203 Harrison Avenue, Pleasantville, N.J. where family and friends may view from 9 AM to 11 AM Entombment Greenwood Mausoleum, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home in Pleasantville, N.J.
To plant a tree in memory of Herman Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
