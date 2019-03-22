GRIFFIN WILKINS, BABY GIRL LYRIQ HARMONY, - of Atlantic City, Her Sun rose on December 14 th, 2018 and the world was bathed in her light. Ever so softly, her Sun set on March 16 th, 2019. She was 3 months old. She was predeceased by her Maternal GrandMother Marlissa Harris. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her Mother, Marsya Wilkins; her Father, Courtney Griffin; her Brothers; Carter Wilkins, Dequay Belt, & Kashaad, Courtney, and Ke'sean Griffin; her Sisters, London Wilkins, Skye Prather, Kourtnay Griffin, and Lenae Gunter; her Maternal GrandParents, Lltanya Lofton, Sylvester Wilkins (Yvette); her Paternal GrandMother, Hanifah Beyah; her Aunts, Syliesha Scott (Chawn), Makeda and Royalty Wilkins; her Uncles, Sylvester Wilkins IV, Tony & Tyron Griffin, Allen, Roger and Alex Handy; a host of other loving family. Our Baby Lyriq will be missed from the depths of our soul. There is a special Angel in Heaven with our names on her wings. So we send this special message to the Heavens up above. Please take care of our Angel and send her all our love. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Monday ~ March 25 th, 2019 at 11:00am, at the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 10:00am 11:00am. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC (609-344-1131 ).
