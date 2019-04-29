GRIFFIS (nee Wallace), Judith A. "Judi", - 74, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 26, 2019. Judi has been a resident of the Cape May area for the past 45 years after moving here from Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from St. Basil Academy, Jenkintown, PA in 1962 and later enjoyed a career in the banking industry, having been employed by Sturdy Savings and more recently, PNC Bank prior to her retirement. Judi enjoyed crafting. She especially liked making wreaths for every occasion and knitting blankets for all of her family. Judi loved to socialize with her friends. If there was something you needed to know she would be the one to find out. Judi was a second mother to many of her children's friends and will be fondly remembered by all of them. Judi was a fighter and never gave up. She persevered through many difficult times and always managed a smile. Above all she had a special love for her grandsons. They were most important to her and she enjoyed spending time and spoiling them. Judi always loved watching her grandsons play all their sports and would attend all the games she could and would cheer for them the loudest. She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Tom Wallace, Sr.; daughter, Tracey Cronin and son, Paul Cronin. Judi is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her son, Michael (and Kelly) Cronin; grandsons, Michael Thomas Cronin and Mason Cronin; as well as, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (May 1st) at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where there will be a viewing from 12:15pm until 1:15pm. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
