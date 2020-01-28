Griffiths, Helen R., - 82, of Petersburg, passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2020. Know affectionately as Mom Mom, she was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1955. Helen was employed by Bell Tell and Smith, Kline and French, but her true calling was to the hospitality industry. She was a professional server at the Red Lion Diner and Fischer's Restaurant in Philadelphia. After moving to the Jersey Shore with her family, she was employed at Mulford's Corbin House, Trump Marina, and the Trump Taj Mahal. Greeting the people she served with a smile and a story every time. She spent her retirement years at her greatest job of all, raising her grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Griffiths, her children Timothy Griffiths, Mary Moliver (Stephen) and Kathleen Gift (Michael), who were her best friends. Her eight beautiful grandchildren, Joseph, Bryan and Tara Griffiths, Matthew and Kaitlyn Moliver, Michael Gift, Jr. (Kristen), Abigale Broker (Anthony) and Jonathan Gift (Ashleigh). She was blessed to be a great grandmom to Cole Gift and Bentley and Tanner Broker. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends, especially Regina Ruff-Miletta, Rosemarie Campbell, Kathy Mason, and Joanie Carfrey. She will be missed by her beloved kitty, Figaro, too! Helen was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Regina (Tucker) Read, her brothers Robert and Eugene Read and her sisters Mary Freiling and Joan Carfrey. Mom Mom had the biggest heart! She loved anything Disney, game shows, going to the casinos, the beach and the boardwalk. She was the rock, the matriarch, the storyteller, the memory keeper and all things good in this world. There are not enough words to describe how much she will be missed. She is our angel. We will love you more, forever. A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at The Crab Trap Restaurant in Somers Point. All are welcome to come and share your memories. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
