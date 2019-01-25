Griggs, Ollie "Red Boy" , - 70, of Atlantic City, departed this earthly life and entered eternal life on Wednesday January 9, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday February 2, 2019 at All War Memorial Building in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Service will start at 12:00 PM. Respectfully, Griggs Family.
