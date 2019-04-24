Grillo, Stanley, - 92, of Germania, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at AtlantiCare Hospital in Galloway after a brief illness. Stan was born in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School. He lived with his wife Dorothy of 60 years in Germania. Stan was co-owner of Schairer & Grillo Sealtest Dairy Products for 30 years, then with the State of New Jersey as a State Police Dispatcher, as well as a Maintenance Supervisor at Stockton University. He was a lifetime member of Germania Volunteer Fire Company and Germania Gunning Club. Stan was proud to have served his Country in the US Army Air Force. Stan is survived by his beloved children, Dorothy Byrne (John) and Joseph (Cecilia) Grillo; brother-in-law, Louis Schairer; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Bucci, Roberta Franchette, and Margaret Walters; along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; brothers, John, Richard, and Russell; and sister, Kathryn. Family and Friends are invited to attend Stanley's life celebration on Friday, April 26th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (Donations@OCRAHOPE.ord) or to the charity of your choice.
