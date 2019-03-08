Griminger, Daniel, - Born: 2-11-1946 Place of Birth: Wroclaw, Poland Daniel Griminger, 73 passed away from a brief illness on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. He was surrounded by his son Christopher, his wife Alex of over 40 years, and close friends. He used to work for the casino industry starting in Las Vegas in the 1970's. Eventually moving to Atlantic City in the early 1980's to work for Ballys and Tropicana eventually retiring in the early 2000's. He is survived by his son Christopher, his Grandson Logan, and his wife Alex. Daniel will be cremated following a small memorial service with those close to him.
