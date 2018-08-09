Grimshaw , Florence Dove (née Miller), - 88, of Whiting, NJ, passed peacefully into God's hands on August 6, 2018 at The Pines at Whiting retirement community surrounded by her family. Born to John and Pauline Miller on January 23, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, she was baptized at St. Ladislaus Church, Nicetown, Pa. Florence lived in Brigantine, NJ for over forty years before moving to Manahawkin NJ. Florence was a loving and devoted mother to five sons, as well as a loving aunt, grandmother, and friend to many. Florence was very friendly and loved to talk, with a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile that lit up the room. After the death of her parents, as a child she was raised by the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent's Home in Drexel Hill, PA. Florence graduated with an academic/commercial diploma from West Catholic Girls High School, and worked at Liberty Title and Trust, Philadelphia, PA. She was predeceased by her mother Pauline Kowalska Miller and father John Joseph Miller, baby sister Stephanie, older brother Joseph Miller, husband William Grimshaw, first husband Warner Dove, and his brother James Kauffman. She is survived by loving sister and best friend Elizabeth "Aunt Betty" Dunn, her loving sons who will forever cherish her devoted love, perseverance and patience; Thomas Dove (Donna), John Dove (Robyn), Richard Dove (Linda), Stephen Dove (Lisa), and James Dove; her grandchildren, Kristen, Michael, Janette, Carly, Stephen, Thomas, Katie, Walker, Ella, William, and Jack; her great grandchildren, Joseph, Aiden, and Nina; sister in law Catherine Kauffman, and many nieces and nephews. Florence persevered through many hardships. A single mother at the end of her first marriage, she raised five boys in Brigantine while working as a waitress at Captain Starn's in Atlantic City. Before leaving for work, she always had dinner ready for her sons, one of her specialties being polish Galumpkis. Florence tried her best to provide for her sons, and hardly ever complained, but the boys made up for that. Flo's sons stuck together, did chores around the house and got jobs to help pay the bills. In an effort to improve herself, Florence went back to school at age 45 and earned her LPN license at Atlantic County Vo-Tech. While nursing at Atlantic City Medical Center she met the love of her life William "Bill" Grimshaw. Bill and Flo bought a 26' Chris Craft which was Christened "Fabulous Flo". They wintered in their timeshare at the Bahama Princess, and shared a cross country adventure. Flo enjoyed board games and beat almost everyone at Scrabble. A lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, she was ecstatic when the Eagles won the super bowl. A devoted Catholic, Florence attended Divine Mercy services at St. Mary's in Manahawkin NJ, and The Pines at Whiting. She was also a volunteer for Interfaith in Manahawkin. Florence was a library and hospice volunteer, an avid gardener and a passionate reader. Florence was very proud of her large family and loved each one of them with all she had. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Vincent De Paul Society. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, followed by Mass at 11:00 AM, both at St. Mary of the Pines Church, Bishop Way, Manahawkin, NJ, 08050. Following Mass, a committal service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, 283 Beachview Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. For online condolences and directions, please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com
