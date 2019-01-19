Grissom, Ruth Lillian, - 96, of Cape May Court House, passed away at the Samaritan Center, Voorhees, NJ on January 17, 2019. Ruth was born in North Wildwood and was a lifelong Cape May Co. area resident. She received her Education Degree from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). Ruth taught for 38 years at the Avalon Middle School. retiring in 1985. Ruth was very active at the North Wildwood United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husbands George W. Beddow and Alexander G. Grissom; a son George E. Beddow and sister Charlotte Munson. Ruth is survived by two daughters Lee Bertino and Charlotte Cottrell. She also leaves 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the North Wildwood U.M. Church, 139 E. 2nd Avenue, N. Wildwood, where relatives and friends will be received from 11 AM to 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
