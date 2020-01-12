Grist, Mary Margaret, - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Carney. Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Traylor and Elaine Caroll, and her brother, Edward Carney, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Madeline (Timothy), Norman, Evelyn (Joseph), and Edward (Jennifer); 8 grandchildren, Ashley, Alexa, Samantha, Taylor, Shellbie, Joseph, Gage, and Timothy; 3 great-grandchildren, Ashlin, Cory, and Aiden; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a graduate of West Catholic High School. She worked for 16 years as a dispatcher and payroll manager at Avalon Limousine, purchasing agent at Resorts International, supervisor of housekeeping at Madison House, housekeeping and front desk at Comfort Inn, and owner operator of Abbott Van and Storage. Mary was a devoted Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed her family and loved them deeply. She had a great love for the Lord and showed it in her journey of life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday, January 16th 9:30-11am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Celebration of life service 11am. Burial following in Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
