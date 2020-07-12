Groom, John, - 82, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in his winter home in La Quinta, CA on June 29, 2020. His passing followed a brief battle with lung cancer. John was born and raised in Welwyn Garden City, England and throughout his long career in the pharmaceutical industry traveled the world and lived in Pakistan, India, Belgium, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Dublin. He was an avid golfer, and in recent years golfed with the Skat Group at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, NJ. He also enjoyed frequent trips to the casinos in Atlantic City. John is survived by his wife, Margaret Axelson, daughter Chloe Marion Groom, stepson Andrew Axelson and stepdaughter Ryanne Axelson Rask. John was predeceased by his former wife Elizabeth "Betty" Groom. John will be remembered for his keen mind, cutting wit and generosity to a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in the Ocean City area in the fall, to be later determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/JohnGroom or by calling 800 272-3900. Condolences may be left for the family and Service Information will be available at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

