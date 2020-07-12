Groom, John, - 82, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in his winter home in La Quinta, CA on June 29, 2020. His passing followed a brief battle with lung cancer. John was born and raised in Welwyn Garden City, England and throughout his long career in the pharmaceutical industry traveled the world and lived in Pakistan, India, Belgium, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Dublin. He was an avid golfer, and in recent years golfed with the Skat Group at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, NJ. He also enjoyed frequent trips to the casinos in Atlantic City. John is survived by his wife, Margaret Axelson, daughter Chloe Marion Groom, stepson Andrew Axelson and stepdaughter Ryanne Axelson Rask. John was predeceased by his former wife Elizabeth "Betty" Groom. John will be remembered for his keen mind, cutting wit and generosity to a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in the Ocean City area in the fall, to be later determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/JohnGroom or by calling 800 272-3900. Condolences may be left for the family and Service Information will be available at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Cape May County reporting spike in tourists testing positive for COVID-19
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
77-year-old Pennsylvania man dies after being pulled from ocean off Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.