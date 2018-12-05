Gross, Carol (nee Busch), - of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully November 29th, 2018 in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Carol was born in White Plains, NY, grew up in Atco, NJ, and was a 1960 graduate of Edgewood High School. Carol worked at Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton and the A&P Market in Egg Harbor City before working as a cook for Atlantic County for 28 years. Carol is predeceased by her father and mother, Eugene and Ann (Prudish) Busch and her brother, John Busch. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Jack) Hehlo of Somerset, NJ, Cathy (Gil) Ton of Northfield, NJ and Phyllis Miller of Tallahassee, FL. She is also survived by her son, George (Lori) Gross of Voorhees, NJ; her two grandchildren, Garrett and Lily; her husband, George Gross of Egg Harbor City; as well as many niece and nephews who she all considered "her favorite." Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Carol.
