Grossi, marie, - 81, of Milmay, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 4th. Marie was born in Atlantic City and was raised in Mays Landing where she was fondly known as "Jakie". She graduated from Pleasantville High School and then worked for Prudential in Millville. She married Peter Grossi from Milmay where they raised their four children. She was active in Saint Mary School in East Vineland as a parent and then as member of the Grandparents Association. She enjoyed her family, playing cards, trips to the casino and travelling. She was an avid and enthusiastic Eagles fan. Her two grandchildren were her greatest joys. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 56 years, Peter Grossi; her daughter, Donna Grossi and companion Peter Van Noord and his children Allison and Neal; daughter Regina DeThomasi and two grandchildren Tony DeThomasi and Nicola DeThomasi; son Thomas Grossi and fiancée Tara Hardwick and children Nathan and Natalie; brother William Yanniello and wife Nancy; sister Mary Fries and husband Richard; sister in laws, Beatrice Finnegan and Anita Farside and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Anthony Grossi; son in law, Bruno DeThomasi; brother Thomas Yanniello and parents Anthony and Mary (Farrell) Yanniello. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Saturday morning from 9:45am to 10:45am at Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii followed by A funeral mass at 11:00 am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Pompeii Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Marie may be made to: Saint Mary School, 735 Union Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.