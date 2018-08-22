Grote, Catherine, - 82, of Galloway, passed away on August 19, 2018 suddenly at her home. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J. where she moved to Westfield with her husband for 47 years. Catherine was a self made seamstress with a passion for designing and making special event gowns for her children and grandchildren, along with a countless number of swimsuits and costumes. She especially enjoyed playing Bingo, trips to Atlantic City and spending time with her family and friends. Catherine celebrated each day of life with her husband Lou, traveling and camping where they enjoyed time at their second home, their campground in Port Republic NJ. She is survived by her loving husband Louis of 61 years and her children Louis, Leah and her husband Chris, Suzanne and her husband Lou, her 5 grandchildren, Caitlin, Brianne, Haley, Corey and Paige and great granddaughter Autumn. Visitation and celebration of Catherine's life will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM on Tuesday, August 21st at the Higgins and Bonner funeral home, 582 Springfield Avenue, Westfield, NJ. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 22nd at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1572 South Martine Ave. Scotch Plains, NJ. Entombment to follow at Saint Gertrudes Cemetary in Islen NJ.
