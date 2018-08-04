Grund, Roland, - 92, of Belcoville, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2018. Roland was born at home in Weymouth Township and was a lifelong resident. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Roland was a troubleshooter for Atlantic Electric for 35 years until his retirement in 1981. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and carpentry. He is predeceased by his wife Elen (nee: Saxton) and his two brothers Irwin and George. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 8, from 9:30-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Absecon. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
