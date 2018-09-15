Guaschino, Matthew Robert, - of St. Petersburg, was born on January 29, 1982 in Florida. He was the second child and son for Bob and Donna Guaschino. He was raised in Tuckerton, New Jersey and was little brother to Brian and big brother to Bobby. Matt was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 2, 1997. On May 18, 2002 he married the love of his life and best bud, Diana Rose Lomis. Matt and Diana would spend the rest of their married life sharing Bible truths in English and Spanish in lands both close and far away. Matt so enjoyed helping others come to know and love God and the promises he holds out to all people. He also enjoyed volunteering to build and re-build wherever the need was great. Matt loved the outdoors and any activity he could do there. Anything from playing sports to surfing to fishing to running to paddle boarding. Heartbreakingly, Matt's life was cut short by means of a car accident on September 11, 2018. And even though he will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him-we know he is safely tucked away in Jehovah's memory. All of those who share Matt's faith know that we will see him again soon when his name is called in the resurrection. Matt is survived by his wife and best friend, Diana Rose Guaschino (née Lomis), his parents Bob and Donna Guaschino, his older brother Brian Guaschino and his wife Laura, his younger brother Bobby Guaschino and his wife Nasreen, his nephew and niece Miles and Sabrina Guaschino, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Steve and Betsy Lomis, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ashley and Bruce Sees, his maternal grandparents and numerous other uncles and aunts and cousins. Services will be held at the Huntington Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 150 Wood Lane, Huntington, WV 25701 on Saturday September 15, 2018 at 5:30pm. Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.