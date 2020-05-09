Guenther, Chase Alan, - 30, of Millville, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, ay 5, 2020. Chase was an old soul who had a passionate love for his family and friends. Even when Chase struggled with his own demons, he was always available to help anyone who needed him. Chase's smile could light up the room and he made you feel better just being in his presence. Chase had an eclectic taste in music ranging from the Temptations to DMX and Roger Waters. Chase enjoyed watching movies, working on cars and motorcycles, spending time on the river, and hanging out with his brothers and friends. Chase loved animals and was a veterinarian technician for several years. A talented mechanic, Chase could fix just about anything and most recently worked at N. J. Motorsports Park in Millville. Chase leaves behind his grieving mother, Sandi Greco (Lee) of Mays Landing; his father, Jeffrey (Robin) of Pleasantville; brothers, James "Jimmy" of Mays Landing, Dylan of New York City, and Jesse (Lauren Hopkins) of Goose Creek, SC; Anthony Greco of Erial, and Perry Greco of Mays Landing. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Kathy McGowan of Absecon; Margaret DiVetro of Lakeland, FL; his niece and nephews, Frankie, Beau, and Dylan Jr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, James and Betty Guenther; his maternal grandfather, Charles J. McGowan; and his Uncle, Joseph McGowan. Services are private due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in Chase's name.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.