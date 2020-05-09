Guenther, Chase Alan, - 30, of Millville, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, ay 5, 2020. Chase was an old soul who had a passionate love for his family and friends. Even when Chase struggled with his own demons, he was always available to help anyone who needed him. Chase's smile could light up the room and he made you feel better just being in his presence. Chase had an eclectic taste in music ranging from the Temptations to DMX and Roger Waters. Chase enjoyed watching movies, working on cars and motorcycles, spending time on the river, and hanging out with his brothers and friends. Chase loved animals and was a veterinarian technician for several years. A talented mechanic, Chase could fix just about anything and most recently worked at N. J. Motorsports Park in Millville. Chase leaves behind his grieving mother, Sandi Greco (Lee) of Mays Landing; his father, Jeffrey (Robin) of Pleasantville; brothers, James "Jimmy" of Mays Landing, Dylan of New York City, and Jesse (Lauren Hopkins) of Goose Creek, SC; Anthony Greco of Erial, and Perry Greco of Mays Landing. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Kathy McGowan of Absecon; Margaret DiVetro of Lakeland, FL; his niece and nephews, Frankie, Beau, and Dylan Jr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, James and Betty Guenther; his maternal grandfather, Charles J. McGowan; and his Uncle, Joseph McGowan. Services are private due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in Chase's name.

