Guerrier, Frank N. Jr., - 87, of Hammonton, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Virtua Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born in Pomona, NJ he has lived in Hammonton since 1949. Mr. Guerrier was the owner of Frank Guerrier Electrical, and Guerrier's Village Deli. He had also worked as an electrician at Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton and for Atlantic Electric. Mr. Guerrier was a member of the Jaycees in Hammonton, and he was one of the founders of the "Old Fashion Fourth of July" committee. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce Guerrier , his grandson Harry King, his parents Frank L and Rose Guerrier, his sister Helen Rando, his brother Anthony Guerrier, and his sister in law Rose Guerrier. He is survived by four children, Jeffrey Guerrier (Margaret) of New York, NY, Sherry King, Bonnie Jo Saunders and Frank R. Guerrier III (Steffane) all of Hammonton, one brother Joseph Guerrier of Little Egg Harbor Township, six grandchildren Eli, Noah, Lukas, Lynzee, Erin and Gene, four great grandchildren Danica, Nathan, Rocco and Christopher. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Autism Society, 4340 East-West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
