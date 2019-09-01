Guerrier, Joseph A., - 87, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away on August 23, 2019. Formerly of Hammonton, he served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal and worked as a chef in the U.S. National Guard. He spent most of his life in Northfield and owned the Gateway Coffee Shop in Somers Point. Joe is predeceased by his wife of 65 years Rosemarie (nee Pietrofitta); parents Frank and Rose; brothers Frank, Jr. and Anthony; and sister Helen Rando. He is survived by two daughters, Sharon and Dawn. Loving grandfather of Shane, Dustin, Courtney, and Dylan, and Great-Grandfather of Caleb, Tully, Rinoa, and Avery. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at 12:00 pm, with services at 3:00 pm at the Marinella Funeral Home in Hammonton. Burial will be private.
