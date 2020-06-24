Guilford, Brenda A., - 73, of Millville, departed this life on June 17, 2020. She was born in Vineland to the late Mattie Mae (Johnson) and Prince Rupert Guilford Sr. She was employed by Sheppard Bus Service in Millville and was a member of Garden State Elk Lodge and Guilford Family Reunion Committee. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Brian L., Troy T., Mario L., and Sherrie Guilford; 13 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; siblings, Louis Guilford, Shirley Blackwell, Jamelle Guilford, and Wayne Guilford. Graveside service will be Thurs., June 25th at 11 am in Egg Harbor Cemetery (1312-1314 Hamburg Ave. Egg Harbor City). www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Guilford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries