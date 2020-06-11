Guilford, Edith B., - of Newfield, affectionately known as Bernice was born May 11, 1964 and departed this life for eternal life on June 3, 2020. Edith was a beautiful soul, the life of the party, and loyal to her love ones. Edith graduated from Buena High School. Her jobs included Direct care (State School West Campus) Hostess (Bally's/Wild Wild West), Security Operations Specialists (Bally's), Resident Supervisor( Kintock Group). She held an Associates Degree from Cumberland County College in Computer Technology and often took classes in all subjects. She leaves to join her father and brother. Edith will be forever be cherished by her mother, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Graveside service will be held 11am Monday, June 15th in Egg Harbor Cemetery (1312-1314 Hamburg Ave Egg Harbor City), following CDC guidelines at car side view. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Resorts Casino Hotel releases plans for safe opening amid COVID-19
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.