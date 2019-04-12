Guirate, Tara Mari, - our Italian Princess, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away on April 9, 2019. Her life was unexpectedly cut short at the age of 34. Tara deeply loved her family, who deeply loved her back. She had the most contagious smile and laugh. Tara was determined and had a caring nature that will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Tara loved many things, including Hello Kitty and all Philadelphia teams, but especially the Eagles and Flyers. Tara loved all sorts of music, and she loved going to concerts whenever she could. She was born on September 25, 1984, in Philadelphia, and she lived her life in East Falls (PA), Warrington (PA), and Somers Point (NJ). Tara graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2002. She worked as a Lead Customer Service Associate at Wawa in Ocean City, and a Medical Assistant at Reliance Medical Group. Tara is survived by her furbaby Angel, sister Shannon M. Collins, brother Lucas Guirate, mother Robyn Kephart, father John Guirate, grandparents Catherine Chemerys (James Burke), Robert Kephart (Norma Meyer), John and Marian Guirate, aunts Karyn Yocum, Cindy McGee-Kay, Sue Clarke, Sandy Guirate (Tom Rogers), cousins James O'Neill (Valerie: Gabrielle and Makayla), Bryana Yocum, Kristina Yocum, Jason McGee (Jeanne), Joseph, Samantha, Michael, Stephen, Patrick. Her loving friends, Courtney, Michael, and James, and all of her friends and family at Wawa, and anyone else we've forgotten. Tara was preceded in death by sister Ava Grace Guirate, and great grandparents Victor and Catherine Chemerys, and Lynn Nuzzi. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Research Hospital. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Sunday. April 14th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. An additional viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate, from 10-11am the following day, April 15th. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am. Burial is private. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
