Gullo, Eugenio "Gene", - 83, of Hammonton, peacefully went to walk with God on Thursday, December 13, 2018. Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Mizpah, New Jersey, Gene was a 'Hammonton-ian' from the moment he set-up shop. He formerly owned and operated salons in New York and Hammonton (Village Hairstylists), revitalized the gateway to Hammonton with the Midway Professional Building, and helped ignite the restoration of Downtown Hammonton with 101 Bellevue Avenue; his pride and joy. Gene was also a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was very proud to have served his country and share those stories. Gene was many things throughout his life: an artist, a builder, an entrepreneur, a friend, but he was most fulfilled to be a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a great-grandfather. He is survived by his three children, Joseph, Nicola and Leeann; his grandchildren Anthony, Joseph, Michael and Julia; his great grandchildren Liam and Jaxon; his brother Silvio; his two sisters, Carmella and Maryann; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gene was a sweet, kind, caring, modest man who always tried to make you laugh. He lived a rewarding life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 11:00 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua 285 Route 206, Hammonton, NJ where a visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Donations can be made to the VFW Post 8098 Cardiff 229 Asbury Road, EHT, NJ 08234-7119. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
